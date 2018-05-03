List of exhibitors: Grass & Muck 2018 is edging ever closer…

The FTMTA (Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association) Grass & Muck event takes place this month – on Thursday, May 17.

The venue is Gurteen College (Co. Tipperary).

According to the FTMTA, this biennial occurrence will be the “flagship event” for Ireland’s farm machinery trade during 2018. The association says that “it will certainly be the largest farm machinery event taking place in the country this year”.

A spokesperson said: “An event focusing on all aspects of grassland mechanisation is particularly relevant this year, when the weather has presented so many problems.

“The recent improving conditions have brought about very welcome grass growth on the Gurteen site.

“It means that the event will provide an opportunity for farmers and contractors to review the latest developments in grassland technology.”

Below are lists of the exhibitors partaking in this year’s event. Included in these lists are static stand-holders and those occupying ‘working demonstration’ plots.

What’s there to see?

The association says that over 20 companies, some of which are global manufacturers, will actively demonstrate their silage-making and grassland equipment – across an area that stretches to more than 100ac.

The addition of an extra grass demonstration area this time around – made possible by the co-operation of the host college – has allowed the allocation of additional space to many previous exhibitors, as well as providing plots for a number of first-time exhibitors.

A number of manufacturers will demonstrate their loading shovels and telehandlers – on the silage pit and at the dung heap.

The silage pit is always a visitor favourite; the FTMTA says that over 8,000 people took turns on the viewing platform to watch such machines in action back in 2016.

Meanwhile, the dung spreading demonstrations offer a “dual opportunity”; you can see spreaders in action and the telehandlers (working to fill these machines) too.

A total of seven exhibitors will participate in the dung spreading demonstrations.

Slurry spreading will take place in an adjacent area on an alternating rota with dung spreading. It will feature demos from a number of Irish manufacturers, including FTMTA members Abbey Machinery and Cross Agricultural Engineering.

There’s also a reseeding area; several manufacturers will run demonstrations there during the day.

Meanwhile, the trade village will be home to nearly 100 stands. An additional area (of trade stands) will be positioned adjacent to the silage pit – adding a new dimension to the event.