Latest from Lindner: 4-wheel steering, a CVT and ‘autonomous driving’?

Austrian tractor manufacturer Lindner recently launched its novel 110 model – notable for its continuously-variable transmission (CVT) and four-wheel steering (the latter being a feature that’s common to some other Lindner tractors).

The Lintrac 110 first broke cover late last year; full-scale production is due to kick off shortly.

At the heart of this machine is its ZF-built TMT11 transmission.

Managing director of ‘Technology’ Stefan Lindner explained: “It has a larger rear axle than the TMT09 of the Lintrac 90.”

Overall managing director Hermann Lindner added: “The 113hp Lintrac 110 follows the Lintrac 90. We are delivering a compact, manoeuvrable and continuously-variable tractor – suitable for mountain farming and grassland work, as well as forestry and urban applications.

“Experts agree that autonomous driving is becoming increasingly important in agriculture. This is why we are developing the TracLink Pilot system together with ZF Friedrichshafen.

Advertisement

“This means we are offering highly-automated driving functions for grassland areas. Currently, an intensive test phase is under way. The new Lintrac 110 is designed in a way that allows for it to be retro-fitted for autonomous driving – as soon as it will be permitted.”

The tractor’s maximum permissible gross weight is 8t, including a payload of up to 3.5t.

The Lintrac 110’s four-cylinder,3.4L engine is from Perkins; it churns out 113hp and 450Nm of torque. A variable-displacement hydraulic pump serves up 88L/min.

Irish prospects

“With this new Lintrac, Lindner intends to strengthen core markets and explore new export areas. The export focus lies on areas such as Scandinavia, Great Britain and Ireland,” said export manager David Lindner.

At present, about 50% of production from the Tyrol-based, family-owned company is exported. In its native Austrian market, for example, Lindner achieved second place in the new tractor sales leagues during the first eight months of last year.