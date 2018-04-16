Last will lodged of farmer – who died in 1971

By Liam Collins

A will that was only recently lodged in the Probate Office in Dublin pertains to a farmer – who died nearly 50 years ago.

Martin Howley, a farmer from Murroughloohy South, Ballyvaughan, Co. Clare, who died on December 19, 1971 – some 46 years ago – left €333,500 in his will, which was lodged in recent months in the Probate Office.

Recent wills

More recently, Agnes Janssens of Ballynakelly House, Newcastle, Co. Dublin, who died on July 2, 2017, has left estate valued at €3,942,405.

Matthew Kiernan, Knockglass, Kells, Co. Meath, who died on June 15, 2016, has left €2,635,616 in his will.

Michael Collins, Carnashannagh, Raphoe, Co. Donegal, who died on September 9, 2016, has left €1,460,946 in his will.

Thomas Bergin, Patrick Street, Ballyragget, Co. Kilkenny, who died on January 22, 2017, left €1,369,889.

Mary Celine Crowley, a farmer from Knockmanuss, Kanturk, Co. Cork, who died on February 10, 2016, has left €1,348,228 in her will.

Thomas Normanly, Coolrecuill, Tourlestrane, Co. Sligo, died on March 31, 2017, left €1,269,859.

James Roulston, Kilderry, Muff, Co. Donegal, who died on January 18, 2017, left €1,207,561.

Laurence Doyle, Killowen, Gorey, Co. Wexford, who died on October 24, 2014 – three and a half years ago – left €1,042,788.

Elizabeth Byrne, Sheriffshill, Moone, Athy, Co. Kildare, who died on March 10, 2017, left €1,159,240 in her will.

William Foley, a builder/farmer of Arcalf, Slane, Co. Meath, who died on July 22, 2017, has left €1,018,981 in his will.

Last will procedure

When someone dies their property immediately passes into the hands of the executor.

In order for their property to be divided according to their wishes, the executor of their estate must apply to the Probate Office to certify that the will is valid and that all legal, financial and tax matters are in order – so that the executor or administrator can be allowed to get on with the job of distributing the estate.

The estate of the deceased cannot be administered until the grant of probate is received from the Probate Office.

The main functions of the office are: to proof wills; issue grants of probate and administration; preserve probate records for inspection; provide certified copies of probate documents; and to process court applications to the probate judge.