Laois native takes top prize at Macra’s Mr. Personality Festival

The ‘Mr. Personality Festival’ took place in Kilkenny over the weekend, in what is a popular event for young farmers from around the country, with a number of young rural-dwellers competing for top prize.

The festival was hosted by Kilkenny Macra na Feirme and sponsored by Kilkenny Carlow and District Farm Relief Services.

A total of 29 contestants from all over Ireland travelled to Kilkenny for a jam-packed weekend where they were interviewed on stage, completed challenges and were interviewed by the three judges – Claire Brennan, Carmel Brennan and John Nolan.

On Friday night the contestants were interviewed on stage by MC Shane O’Keeffe; this was followed on Saturday by contestant challenges where the 29 contestants battled it in a bowling contest.

After lunch, the individual interviews took place, where the competitors were quizzed by the judges on a range of topics.

‘Very high standard’

Before commencement of the Informal Banquet, which was attended by over 300 people, each participant was presented with their memento of the weekend by George Collier, from Kilkenny Carlow and District Farm Relief Services.

All three judges were in agreement that there was a very high standard of entrants and they had represented their club and county well.

The result was announced at 12:00am on Saturday night with Anthony Culleton from Laois becoming the 13th Mr. Personality.

Anthony was presented with €500 cheque, a perpetual trophy and a weekend break in Springhill Court Hotel. Barry received a trophy and a cheque for €300, while Conor received a trophy and €200.

Top 3

Anthony is from Camross and is a 32-year-old sawmill operative. Currently the vice chairperson for Camross Macra, he has been active in a host of Macra events and competitions this year at county level and beyond including: debating; public speaking; beef stockjudging; and indoor soccer, among others.

In second place was Barry Walsh from Carbery, Co. Cork; a 23-year-old farmer, Barry is from Ballinascarthy Macra.