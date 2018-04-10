Lakeland Dairies opens fodder collection depots

Lakeland Dairies has further escalated its ongoing support for dairy farmers during the current fodder crisis by opening two collection depots in Bailieboro and Killeshandra in Co. Cavan.

As well as this, two further collection depots will be opened from 1:00pm tomorrow (Wednesday, April 11) in Longford and Lough Egish, Co. Monaghan.

A spokesperson for the processor confirmed that the co-op has now sourced up to 2,500 bales of fodder from Ireland and the UK, with 1,000 of these currently being distributed.

Continuing, the spokesperson said: “This is being delivered at cost to farms and is now also being made available from four depots to ensure the maximum level of support for our milk suppliers.

We have been in communication with our dairy farmers throughout the winter so far, on fodder availability and management, so we are happy that we have a good fix on the situation at present.

The spokesperson also stressed that milk suppliers should not hesitate to contact the Lakeland Fodder Helpline on: 042-969-4341; member relations on: 1890-47-47-20; or their Lakeland Agri representative for advice, information and assistance.

Farmers were advised by the processor to measure fodder stocks on the farm and the budget or estimate their respective fodder requirements up until May 1.

Once this was carried out, farmers were asked to then quantify any shortfall or surplus and contact Lakeland Dairies to inform them of their situation. It confirmed that it would buy any surpluses from farmers for redistribution to those in need.

Arrabawn receives 120 requests

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that Arrabawn has had over 120 requests from farmers for hay and silage.

The processor announced that it has sourced both hay and silage in Ireland and UK to meet the fodder shortfall of its members and will continue to work with and help suppliers over the next few days.