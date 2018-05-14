LacPatrick wins big at major business awards

Northern dairy giant LacPatrick has been named as one of the big winners at the 2018 Made in Northern Ireland awards.

LacPatrick took home the prestigious award in the export category for the performance of the co-op’s Artigarvan, Co. Tyrone site.

The firm held off competition from companies in the pharmaceutical, beverage and information technology sectors.

Turbulent times

It will be welcome relief for LacPatrick following a turbulent few weeks.

Just a month ago, the firm’s board announced it was seeking partners for a potential merger and last week a court in Coleraine fined it for pollution offences which occurred around the time of the Ballyrashane and Town of Monaghan merger.

It’s understood Dale Farm, Lakeland, Glanbia and Aurivo could all be potential suitors for the firm.

Export

The Made in Northern Ireland awards recognise and reward manufacturing companies based in Northern Ireland that have demonstrated success in innovation, product development and growth in either domestic or overseas markets. The awards took place in Belfast on Friday, May 11.

The firm has made its name in export producing higher-end milk powders at its Artigarvan plant. LacPatrick’s LP powder brand is exported to west Africa, the Middle East, Asia and the Americas.