Kubota big guns to be unleashed at upcoming demo

Atkins Farm Machinery and MP Crowley will co-host an event – ‘Discover Kubota‘ – on Saturday, March 24. Showcasing a range of Kubota equipment, the event will take place at the Munster Agricultural Society Showgrounds, Curraheen Road, Bishopstown, Co. Cork.

The event is open to the public and is a working demonstration of Kubota’s range of agricultural tractors, construction machinery, utility vehicles and groundcare equipment. It will run from 10:00am until 4:00pm.

Over 20 different Kubota machines will be operating and a similar number will be on static display. This will be the first working demonstration of the complete Kubota portfolio in Ireland. And, given the scale of the event as well as the easy accessibility of the site, it’s expected to draw a sizeable crowd.

Front-line tractors

On the day, two Kubota M7151 tractors will be available for test drive. Packing 150hp under the hood, one will be coupled to a McHale Fusion and the other to a Pottinger Terradisc (disc harrow).

Kubota’s MGX tractors (105hp and 135hp) will be also available for test drive; equipped with either a Grass Tech GT120 zero-grazer or a bale-chaser.

A Kubota M5111 (115hp) – fitted with a loader – will also be in action shunting bales about.

Handy RTV all-rounder

Alongside agricultural tractors, Kubota’s RTV range of utility vehicles – including both petrol and diesel options – will be on show.

A test track (including a river crossing) will be on hand – to enable these vehicles to be put through their paces.

Kubota’s construction kit

A range of construction machinery will be available for test drive – courtesy of MP Crowley, including: a Kubota K008-3 excavator (0.75t); a Kubota KX030-4 excavator (3t); a Kubota KX057-4 excavator (6t); and a Kubota KX080-4 excavator (8t).

Kubota RT140 and Kubota R065 loaders – the latter fitted with a shear-grab – will also be present; don’t forget to check out these machines.

Finally, there will be a comprehensive range of groundcare equipment – grass-cutting machinery and compact tractors too. These will be available to try out on the day.

More information

In all, an impressively large selection of machines – spanning the entire Kubota portfolio – will be present.

So too will product experts from Kubota UK, as well as a representative from Kubota Finance.