Key priorities and challenges outlined by new IFA chairmen

Incoming dairy and sheep committee chairmen for the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), Tom Phelan and Sean Dennehy respectively, have outlined their key priorities that they intend focusing on during their terms.

Dairy

Laois dairy and beef farmer Tom Phelan was elected chairman of the IFA National Dairy Committee, succeeding Sean O’Leary at the end of his term on Tuesday (January 9).

Outlining his key priorities, Phelan said: “I am conscious that I am starting my term as chair of the National Dairy Committee after a strong year for dairy trade and milk prices, and with more challenging market conditions ahead.”

Expanding on his priorities as chairman, Phelan said: “Optimising milk prices will remain my top priority. Nothing has a bigger impact on dairy farmers’ incomes.

“Volatility is continuing to challenge dairy farmers’ incomes. We need to develop more income risk management tools.”