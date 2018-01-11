Key priorities and challenges outlined by new IFA chairmen

Outgoing dairy chairman Sean O'Leary with new chairman Tom Phelan. Image source: IFA Twitter page

Incoming dairy and sheep committee chairmen for the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), Tom Phelan and Sean Dennehy respectively, have outlined their key priorities that they intend focusing on during their terms.

Dairy

Laois dairy and beef farmer Tom Phelan was elected chairman of the IFA National Dairy Committee, succeeding Sean O’Leary at the end of his term on Tuesday (January 9).

Outlining his key priorities, Phelan said: “I am conscious that I am starting my term as chair of the National Dairy Committee after a strong year for dairy trade and milk prices, and with more challenging market conditions ahead.”

Expanding on his priorities as chairman, Phelan said: “Optimising milk prices will remain my top priority. Nothing has a bigger impact on dairy farmers’ incomes.

“Volatility is continuing to challenge dairy farmers’ incomes. We need to develop more income risk management tools.”

Other priorities listed by the new chairman include:
  • Defending the farm family model, “as it is intrinsic to the Irish farming industry”;
  • Farmers’ abilities to attract and retain labour onto dairy farms;
  • Ensuring that future industry planning is based on delivering sustainable returns for farmers, rather than being purely supply driven;
  • While recognising that sustainability is a very important issue for the entire industry, farmers must see a return for their effort.

Phelan farms with his wife Caroline and children Karen, Marie-Therese and Martin in Pike of Rushall, near Mountrath in Co. Laois, and supplies creamery milk to Glanbia.

Phelan has a strong track record of farmer representation, according to the IFA. He has chaired his local Glanbia area and regional committees; he was also Macra na Feirme Laois county chairman and has had significant experience within IFA, serving on the Dairy and Farm Business Committees and as county chairman for Laois.

He has also represented the National Dairy Committee on the IFA Animal Health Project Team.

Sheep

Meanwhile Sean Dennehy from Co. Cork was elected as the New IFA National Sheep Committee chairman. Dennehy replaces John Lynskey from Co. Mayo.

IFA elections
Incoming chairman of the IFA Sheep Committee Sean Dennehy with outgoing chair John Lynskey. Image source: IFA Twitter page

Dennehy set out his key priorities for the sheep sector and Ireland’s 34,000 sheep farmers over the next number of years.

These priorities included:
  • Strong viable lamb prices that give sheep farmers a profitable return well over the costs of production;
  • Ensuring that the sheep sector is fully protected in the Brexit negotiations;
  • Increasing sheep farm incomes and securing a better deal and improved targeted direct payments for sheep farmers in CAP;
  • Securing a worthwhile environmental payment for sheep farmers, reflecting the strong environmental credentials of the sheep sector; and
  • Representing both lowland and hill sheep farmers on all issues at national and European level.

Dennehy is a lowland sheep farmer with 300 ewes and he also contract rears replacement dairy stock. In addition, he also manages a neighbouring sheep and cattle farm.

The Cork man was elected to the National Sheep Committee in 2013 and was national vice chairman until his election. Dennehy is also a member of the Sheep Management Committee.

IFA

