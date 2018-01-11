Key priorities and challenges outlined by new IFA chairmen
Incoming dairy and sheep committee chairmen for the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), Tom Phelan and Sean Dennehy respectively, have outlined their key priorities that they intend focusing on during their terms.
Dairy
Laois dairy and beef farmer Tom Phelan was elected chairman of the IFA National Dairy Committee, succeeding Sean O’Leary at the end of his term on Tuesday (January 9).
Outlining his key priorities, Phelan said: “I am conscious that I am starting my term as chair of the National Dairy Committee after a strong year for dairy trade and milk prices, and with more challenging market conditions ahead.”
Expanding on his priorities as chairman, Phelan said: “Optimising milk prices will remain my top priority. Nothing has a bigger impact on dairy farmers’ incomes.
“Volatility is continuing to challenge dairy farmers’ incomes. We need to develop more income risk management tools.”
Phelan farms with his wife Caroline and children Karen, Marie-Therese and Martin in Pike of Rushall, near Mountrath in Co. Laois, and supplies creamery milk to Glanbia. Phelan has a strong track record of farmer representation, according to the IFA. He has chaired his local Glanbia area and regional committees; he was also Macra na Feirme Laois county chairman and has had significant experience within IFA, serving on the Dairy and Farm Business Committees and as county chairman for Laois.
He has also represented the National Dairy Committee on the IFA Animal Health Project Team.
Meanwhile Sean Dennehy from Co. Cork was elected as the New IFA National Sheep Committee chairman. Dennehy replaces John Lynskey from Co. Mayo.
Dennehy set out his key priorities for the sheep sector and Ireland’s 34,000 sheep farmers over the next number of years.
Dennehy is a lowland sheep farmer with 300 ewes and he also contract rears replacement dairy stock. In addition, he also manages a neighbouring sheep and cattle farm.
The Cork man was elected to the National Sheep Committee in 2013 and was national vice chairman until his election. Dennehy is also a member of the Sheep Management Committee.
Sheep
