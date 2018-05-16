Kerry announces milk price drop for April

Kerry Group has become the latest processor to announce its milk price, revealing a reduced figure for April supplies.

A spokeperson for the group said: “The Kerry base milk price is 30c/L VAT inclusive.

This is a reduction of 2c/L from the 32c/L base price for March.

In line with our Kerry Group contract commitment, we are paying an additional 1c/L on all milk supplied in April, excluding milk supplied under fixed-price contract.

Suppliers will therefore receive 31c/L including VAT for April milk.

April milk prices

So far, both Glanbia and Lakeland Dairies have revealed their milk prices for April supplies.

Glanbia has announced a price cut of 1c/L to its base price and a reduced support payment.

The processor will pay its member milk suppliers 31c/L including VAT for April manufacturing milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

Based on current market returns, Glanbia Ireland (GI) will pay a base milk price for April of 29c/L including VAT for manufacturing milk based on the same solids.

In addition, Glanbia Co-op will make a support payment to members of 2c/L including VAT, for April manufacturing milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

Meanwhile, Lakeland held its base milk price at 31.78c/L including VAT plus a 1.5c/L support for all April milk supplies; this equates to 33.28c/L including VAT.