Just days left for farmers to have their say on CAP reform

Farmers are reminded that they have just days left to have their say on Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) reform.

A public consultation on CAP reform has been open since Friday, January 26, and it is due to close in just over a week on Friday, March 23.

This consultation was launched following the publication of the European Commission’s communication on the future of food and farming – which was published last year.

During the course of the consultation period, a series of six public meetings took place across the country to discuss CAP reform.

Between them, the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, and the Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Andrew Doyle, attended the meetings.

Farmers and the general public have been encouraged to make submissions relating to CAP reform post-2020, so it is shaped in a way that benefits farmers going forward.

How To Make A Submission?

Written submissions should be sent by email to: [email protected] Alternatively, they can be sent by post to: EU Division, Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Floor 6 Centre, Agriculture House, Kildare Street, Dublin 2.

Forms sent in should be marked ‘Submission on CAP post-2020‘, according to the department.

The deadline for receipt of submissions is March 23, 2018.

A consultation document and blank submission form are available on the department’s website. They will also be available on request from the EU Division by telephoning: 01-6072183 or by emailing: [email protected]

CAP budget

Much of the talk in recent weeks has been about the CAP budget. Many farm organisations have been calling for the CAP to be sufficiently funded and to ensure that the budget is maintained – despite the deficit that will occur as a result of Brexit.

Speaking to AgriLand recently, the European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Phil Hogan, said: “I cannot provide clarity on the budget until the budget is agreed and clearly Brexit is an issue that is causing some difficulty at the moment.

And – of course – if member states do not want to fill the budget deficit from additional contributions or new sources of income, well then the budget is going to be reduced.