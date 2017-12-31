John Deere revamps ‘Europe’s best-selling tractor range’: But which range is it?

John Deere claims that its 5M Series is Europe’s best-selling tractor range. It recently announced a number of improvements for its 5M and, also, 5E Series.

The company has also extended the 5E range with the introduction of the new 49hp 5050E – John Deere’s smallest agricultural tractor.

Models from both ranges will feature on the John Deere stand (G19) at the (UK-based) LAMMA ’18 machinery show.

Four-model 5M Series

The revamped model line-up – for 2018 – sees the new 5090M (pictured above) replace the 5085M in the four-model 5M range. The range also includes the 5075M, 5100M and 5115M.

All are equipped with Stage IIIB compliant John Deere PowerTech PWX engines – a 2.9L, three-cylinder unit in the 5075M and a 4.5L, four-cylinder unit in the three bigger models.

To meet current emissions standards, these use the same common-rail technology from John Deere’s larger tractors, combined with a so-called ‘diesel-only’ design.

There is a choice of 16F 16R PowrReverser or 32F 16R PowrReverser Plus transmissions on all four models, plus 94L/minute (open-centre) hydraulics and three PTO system options.

The 5M Series offers a choice of open-station, standard or premium cab with sunroof, as well as a narrow cab option. The cab has been updated to include an air-suspended driver’s seat, more storage compartments, improved interior finishing, a new digital display and a redesigned gear lever with a new de-clutch function.

These re-styled tractors are also now available with larger 540/65 R38 rear tyres, although the turning radius remains at 4m.

Advertisement

The new lower bonnet design is intended to improve forward visibility, particularly for front loader and front-mounted implement work. In addition, the rear hitch capacity has been increased to 4.32t.

The new 5M Series tractors can be equipped with John Deere’s latest 543R and 603R front loaders, with a ‘loader-ready’ option allowing the necessary components to be fitted ex-factory.

Three-cylinder 5E Series

Introduced alongside, and aimed primarily at livestock and small farms, John Deere is taking the wraps off newly-designed 5E Series three-cylinder tractors.

These tractors are home to PowerTech E engines (PowerTech M on the new 5050E). Maximum power ratings of the 5050E, 5058E (pictured below), 5067E and 5075E models are 49, 60.3, 68.5 and 74.7hp, respectively.

The electronically-controlled 2.9L engine meets Stage IIIB emissions regulations (IIIA on the 5050E), using a ‘diesel-only’ design. There is a choice of two transmission options – a basic 12F 12R PowrReverser and a new 24F 12R PowrReverser unit with a top speed of 40kph.

The standard 540rpm PTO operates at a rated engine speed of 2,100rpm, while the 540E economy version runs at 1,600rpm.

Cab comfort has been improved, with the option of a new air-suspension seat and a new right-hand control console which, together with the standard EQRL (electric quick raise and lowering) hitch system, simplifies implement operations.