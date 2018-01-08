It’s official: New Case IH dealer in the south-east

Back in August, AgriLand reported that Case IH was believed to be in the midst of discussions with the Cooney Furlong Machinery Company, with a view to appointing the Enniscorthy-based firm as a franchised dealer.

However, it should be stressed there was no confirmation of this, at that time, from Cooney Furlong or Case IH.

Now it’s official. The Cooney Furlong Machinery Company has indeed been appointed by Case IH as a main dealer for its range of tractors and machinery, covering Wexford, Wicklow and Carlow.

Based at Enniscorthy, it already operates an established Vaderstad dealership. It was founded in 1998, and directors Kevin Cooney and Walter Furlong have between them over 50 years’ experience in the agriculture sector, covering seed, grain and fertilisers as well as machinery.

“We are delighted to welcome the Cooney Furlong Machinery Company into the Case IH family,” said Sean Byrne, Case IH’s sales area manager for Ireland.

It has a strong reputation in the area and provides a high standard of after-sales support and service.

“This will be enhanced by the new showrooms, service and parts facility currently under construction on the Old Dublin Road in Enniscorthy. The location is ideal for customer service with a dedicated team of sales, service and parts experts providing a 24/7 service.”

Advertisement

“It is great news,” added Walter Furlong – the new dealership’s managing director. “Case IH is a world-famous brand of tractors, which is already well-known in the south-east. The range offers farmers award-winning machines with many important innovations including the Multicontroller joystick, continuously variable transmission (known as CVX) and the unique Hi-eSCR exhaust gas treatment system.

“Just recently, the new Maxxum with ActiveDrive 8 transmission won the prestigious ‘Machine of the Year’ [award] at the Agritechnica show in Germany. The DLG testing authority stated that it is the most fuel-efficient four-cylinder tractor it has ever tested.