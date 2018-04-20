It holds 5,000L and stretches to 36m: Househam’s latest tops up for ‘Cereals’

UK manufacturer Househam will be at the ‘Cereals’ event this year – apparently with its “strongest ever” range of self-propelled sprayers.

The company will demonstrate its “full range” of machines at the show at Chrishall Grange (near Duxford) on June 13-14 (including working demonstrations in the ‘Sprays and Sprayer’ arena).

Robert Willey, managing director of Househam, explained: “We’ll be there for 2018 with our latest self-propelled sprayers, demonstrating in the arena to show farmers the technology and efficiency of our future-proofed machinery.

“We’ve been exhibiting at Cereals for years – there’s no better event in the farming calendar and it’s a must for any agricultural business.”

On the stand (number 800) this year, Househam will showcase the 230hp Predator – with a 5,000L stainless steel tank and a 36m-wide ‘tri-fold’ boom.

Launched last year and weighing 10.44t unladen, it’s described as being “lighter than other sprayers in its class”, while still using the “latest large wheel and tyre technology” to reduce ground pressure.

Also on show will be the recently-updated Spirit machine.

Househam’s latest innovations include a ‘level 4’ filtration system in the cab, Individual Nozzle Control (INC), Auto Nozzle Select (ANS) and Househam’s Total Machine Control (TMC) V5 Controller (with FieldMaster GPS mapping and guidance).

This year’s Cereals event will follow a “successful” 12 months for Househam – a period in which export sales reportedly grew by 25%.

“We don’t just export machinery; we export engineering expertise worldwide as well,” explained Willey. “With Brexit less than a year away, new markets are opening up for a business like ours.”