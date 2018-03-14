Irish whiskey recorded 14% increase in exports in 2017

The Irish Whiskey Association has welcomed a 14% increase in exports in 2017, noting that the export growth is “delivering for the Irish economy, creating jobs throughout the country and benefiting Irish barley farmers.”

The country’s whiskey exports recorded a 14.2% increase in value in 2017, according to the Central Statistics Office’s (CSO) 2017 Trade Statistics report, published yesterday.

Whiskey is exported from Ireland to over 135 international markets. The category saw a 16.7% increase in exports to the US, its largest export market; a 15.7% increase in exports to Canada and 9.2% increase in exports across the 27 EU markets were also recorded.

Irish whiskey is the world’s fastest-growing spirits category, representing a third of the value of all Irish drinks exports.

€600 million

It is estimated that nearly 120 million bottles (10 million cases) were sold in 2017, worth over €600 million in exports from Ireland – up 20% from 2016.

Advertisement

Commenting on the statistics, William Lavelle, head of the Irish Whiskey Association said: “These figures confirm the sustained double-digit export growth in the Irish whiskey category.

Irish whiskey export growth is delivering for the Irish economy, creating jobs throughout the country and benefiting Irish barley farmers.