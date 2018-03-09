‘Irish Machinery Auctions’ gears up for its first sale – tomorrow

This Saturday (March 10) sees the first ‘sale’ to be held by Irish Machinery Auctions – a new business based in Naas, Co. Kildare.

It aims to specialise in the sale of machinery of all sorts – from a wide variety of trades.

Dean Reid, the managing director, is keen to point out that farm equipment is an important part of the plan; there’s a “firm commitment” to hold sales devoted to agricultural items in the future.

His team of auctioneers and staff is well versed in the sector and the company has appointed Stephen McKeon as its ‘agri sales’ specialist. Stephen (pictured below) hails from a dairy farm, where he still helps out at busy times and is something of a tractor enthusiast himself.

The auction scheduled for tomorrow has already attracted around 600 lots.

“It’s a fantastic start for the company,” Dean pointed out enthusiastically. He also notes that many of the customers are government bodies, with items being placed by county councils, the RSA and Inland Fisheries Ireland.

Such confidence in a new venture is not to be underestimated; he feels that this is a reflection of the hard work that the team has put in.

Unfortunately, the recent snow storms disrupted the arrival of tractors and loaders that had been expected for the sale; there are fewer of those than had been hoped.

“All the loaders were still out on hire clearing snow,” Dean told us during our visit. “The whole farm machinery trade has been pushed back several days by the weather.”

He is not too dismayed though, pointing out that it should all come to next month’s event on April 14.

Under the hammer

Despite the difficulties in getting agricultural equipment to the auction, there are still some items going under the hammer that may be of interest to farmers. These include a range of flat-bed and stock trailers; front-end weights; a front loader and brackets; seed drills; and irrigation equipment.

Some of the bigger highlights are detailed below.

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot.

The auction is due to kick off at 10:00am. Bids can be placed online (via the website), where a catalogue (detailing the available lots) is available.