Irish Ford tractor owners stay busy…raising funds for charity

The closing days of 2017 saw the ‘South-East Ireland Ford 6-Cylinder’ club hold a charity fund-raising day – in conjunction with local New Holland agent Murphy’s Motors of Glenmore, Co Kilkenny.

During the event owners of any Ford, or Ford-derived, tractor were invited to connect their machines to a dynamometer in return for a €20 donation to Embrace Farm – a charity dedicated to supporting those who have been bereaved and affected through accidents on farms.

A total of €1,100 was raised on the day. The cheque was presented by John Ryan and Paul Gannon of the club to Diane Banville of the charity, at Murphy’s Motors open evening (held in early January this year).

Diane’s husband, Kevin, tragically lost his life in a farm accident on St Patrick’s day in 2014 – just a few short weeks after their second son was born. He was a keen breeder of Belgian Blue cattle and had started to enjoy success at various shows, including a first place accolade at Tullamore.

The couple lived with their young family at Newbawn, Co. Wexford, where he is fondly remembered as an active member of the community.

Bernadette Murphy, a director of Murphy’s Motors, is a “strong supporter” of the charity and was keen to help raise funds so that the organisation can continue to provide help in times of distress to those families suffering a loss.

Furthermore, she is preparing to assist with the charity’s farm safety campaign in a bid to prevent further deaths and injuries in what remains Ireland’s most dangerous occupation.

The ‘South-East Ireland Ford 6-Cylinder‘ club has been established for just over a year and is open to all owners of Ford or Ford-based tractors. As well as being a focus point for like-minded enthusiasts, it intends to hold regular events throughout Ireland, including working days and further charitable fund-raising activities.