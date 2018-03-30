Invent Awards: Have you got the next big agri-science idea?

Northern Ireland’s premier awards programme for inventors is calling on innovators from the agri-science industry to enter this year’s competition ahead of the deadline at 5:00pm tonight.

The Invent 2018 Awards – which are run by Connect at Catalyst Inc – aim to find Northern Ireland’s next breakthrough invention that has the greatest commercial potential while inspiring and mentoring up-and-coming inventors.

Once shortlisted, finalists will take part in several rounds of pitches to compete for a share of the £33,000 prize fund. Winners will be announced at the final on Thursday, October 11, 2018 in the Belfast Waterfront Conference Centre.

The agri-science category is open to those innovating to meet the needs of a dynamic market place in areas such as crop nutrition, plant and animal health, farm safety, sustainable agriculture and smart farming.

Previous section winners include:

DipFast – an enclosed sheep showering unit developed by Oran Oak Engineering focussed on safeguarding operators, animal welfare and generating cost savings; and

developed by Oran Oak Engineering focussed on safeguarding operators, animal welfare and generating cost savings; and KegoMatic – a solution which creates operational efficiencies by allowing multiple kegs to be tapped at once and switches the line automatically when a keg runs out.

Calling on entries to this year’s awards, Sinead Dillon, principal consultant at category sponsor Fujitsu, said: “Northern Ireland’s agri-science sector is a strong one and we want to continue to nurture and inspire up-and-coming innovators through programmes such as this.

“If you have a concept, business model or invention that is supporting the sector by tackling important issues such as supply, security and health issues then we recommend entering this year’s Invent Awards.