International animal science experts to give talks in Dublin next week

Antimicrobial and gut microbiome sessions are set to be hosted by multinational animal health giant Alltech at the British Society for Animal Science (BSAS) conference in Dublin next week.

According to Alltech, the latest advances in the gut microbiome and antimicrobial resistance will be discussed by a range of international speakers – provided by the US-headquartered firm.

There will be three key presentations delivered at the antimicrobial session, which will get underway this Monday, April 9.

‘Reducing antimicrobial use: Implications for the food chain’, by Brendan Gilmore, Queens University, Belfast;

‘Promoting the gut microbiome: Reducing the need for antibiotics’, by Dr. Richard Murphy, Alltech; and

‘Practical solutions for reducing antimicrobial use’, by Dr. Cat Berge, Berge Veterinary Consulting. These will be:

The antimicrobial session will begin at 1:30pm.

Meanwhile, the microbiome sessions will get underway from 3:30pm on Monday, incorporating another three talks by experts in the industry.

‘Use of omics technologies to better understand microbe–host interaction’, by Prof. Mathias Hess, University College Davis;

‘Gut microbiome and antimicrobial resistance’, by Dr. Richard Murphy, Alltech; and

‘Function and dysfunction of the gut, at the molecular, cellular and tissue level’, by Prof. Ryan J. Arsenault, University of Delaware. These are:

The sessions, along with the overall BSAS 2018 Annual Conference – ‘Innovation to compete in the global livestock industry’ – are being held in Croke Park Stadium, Dublin.

About Alltech

Founded in the US in 1980 by Irish entrepreneur and scientist Dr. Pearse Lyons, Alltech aims to deliver solutions for the sustainable nutrition of plants, animals and people.