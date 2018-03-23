Innovation to the fore: A mineral dispenser for all weather conditions

Having designed and installed water systems for farms through Terra Services, brothers Tom and Padraig Hennessy saw a need for an accurate way to dispense minerals in all weather conditions.

Padraig explained: “Farmers were constantly asking us have we got an accurate way to get minerals to livestock, as they were not getting the results they had hoped for with traditional methods.

“We started researching how water was being used as an effective and efficient carrier for minerals in other industries and regions.

We realised, however, that for any system to work in Ireland, it needed to take into account Irish weather – as, on a good spring day in Ireland, we can get four seasons.

“We consulted leading industry experts from New Zealand, Australia and the US to get the best in practice from around the globe.

“We realised that there was no perfect solution; so we joined existing technologies from agriculture, pharmaceutical and water treatment industries and launched Terra Liquid Minerals (TLM) in 2013. It didn’t take long until we began growing rapidly as farmers began referring friends and neighbours to the TLM system.

“With farmers now relying on the Terra Liquid system from the four corners of the country, we are gaining more and more referrals from existing clients each and every day,” he said.

One of the most important benefits of the system is the solid return on investment due to healthier stock, no labour and reduced feed inputs and costs.