Importance of School Milk Scheme underlined by Creed

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, today highlighted the importance of the School Milk Scheme during National School Milk Week, which runs throughout this week, April 23-27.

The scheme is vital in encouraging children to adopt healthy eating choices at a young age, by having one of their recommended servings from the ‘milk, yogurt and cheese’ food group, while at school, the minister said.

The School Milk Scheme provides a carton of milk at reduced cost to every child registered in participating schools.

Like the School Fruit and Vegetables Scheme, which is also funded by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, it is focused on children developing healthy eating choices.

According to the department, the objectives of the School Milk Scheme are to:

Advertisement

Improve the nutritional properties of school children’s diets – which dovetails with the nutritional programmes operated by other agencies;

Promote the consumption of milk among school children to ensure that they might continue to drink milk in later years.

Minister Creed stated: “I would encourage schools to register today for the School Milk Scheme so that your pupils can benefit from adopting health eating choices at a young age”.

All participating schools – montessori, national and secondary – have been invited to enter a competition explaining why their school loves ‘School Milk’.

“The winning school will be announced live on national radio this week and will receive free school milk for a year,” he said.