How much does it cost to recycle netting, chemical drums and fertiliser bags?

AgriLand is delighted to team up with Farm Plastic Recycling Ltd. (FPR) – a sister company of the Irish Farm Film Producer’s Group (IFFPG).

This year, FPR – in association with Repak – is implementing price cuts on a number of different items and these significant savings are being passed directly onto farmers.

Triple-rinsed chemical drums, half-tonne fertiliser/feed bags and small fertiliser/feed bags (liners from fertiliser bags and covers off fertiliser pallets can also be included) can be recycled for €10 per half-tonne fertiliser/feed bag – a 33% reduction in price on 2017 levels.

In addition, bale netting and twine can be recycled at a cost of €5 per half-tonne fertiliser/feed bag. This is a 66% reduction on 2017 prices.

How should I present products at the Bring Centres?

Plastics must be properly separated prior to recycling. Small fertiliser bags, small feed bags and inner liners from bulk fertiliser bags need to be presented in used bulk bags with the liners removed.

Bulk feed and fertiliser bags can also be stored in used bulk bags with the liners removed.

Furthermore, triple-rinsed chemical drums can be placed in bulk fertiliser or feed bags (liners removed) and disposed of at the Bring Centres.

Since October 1, 2017, the European Levy has been applied on all netting by the Department of Agriculture, allowing FPR to solely reduce its recycling costs and this has been passed onto the farmer.

Netting and twine can also be brought to Bring Centres in bulk bags; the liners must be again removed.

When and where?

The interactive map is available on the AgriLand website. The map provides farmers with the locations, times and items that can be recycled in IFFPG Bring Centres throughout the Republic of Ireland.

One of the key features of the map is its ease of use, as colour coding is used to identify the Bring Centres open this week, centres not yet open and where collections have finished.

Users can also find their nearest Bring Centres through the interactive search function.

This feature provides users with the full list of Bring Centres in their chosen county and the opening date of each venue. Click here to launch the interactive map

All farm plastics that are collected by IFFPG get converted into new products. The products manufactured from recycled farm plastics include: refuse sacks; piping; damp proofing; and garden furniture.

More information

For more information on Farm Plastic Recycling (FPR) and Repak, just click here