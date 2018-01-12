Horsch: First choice for Irish tillage farmers – in all conditions

Horsch has gained an enviable reputation for performance and reliability in the cultivation, seeding and spraying sectors.

Founded in 1984, Horsch has grown quickly and consistently, but remained faithful to its slogan – ‘Farming with Passion’.

As farmers themselves, Horsch understands the challenges and opportunities facing farmers. Its innovative, award-winning technology is extensively tested on its own farms. This ensures that it meets the very highest standards, to help increase crop yields and reduce establishment costs.

Product highlights for the Irish market include the Pronto disc drill and the Sprinter tine drill, both of which can apply seed and fertiliser in one pass.

The Joker disc cultivator and Terrano MT tine and disc cultivator both offer exceptional performance across varied soil conditions.

The Leeb LT trailed sprayer offers big machine performance in a compact platform; it is ideal for small-to-medium farming operations.

Cultivation

The broad Horsch cultivator range has something to suit the varied conditions found across Ireland. Models are available in disc; tine; or disc and tine formats. Working widths range from 3m to 12m, to suit all tillage practices and CTF (Controlled Traffic Farming) operations.

The versatile Joker disc cultivator is designed for shallow stubble cultivation, germination of volunteer crops and for shallow seedbed preparation.

The Terrano tine cultivators are ideal for precise shallow stubble cultivation and, also, deep cultivation, while the Terrano MT cultivator combines tine and discs to mix on the top and loosen at the bottom.

Drilling

The renowned range of drills includes tine; disc; strip; direct; and precision single-seed drills, available with working widths up to 12m.

The Sprinter tine drill combines soil preparation, seeding and fertiliser application in one pass, with high performance in poor soil conditions and high levels of straw residue.

The Pronto disc drill is designed for high-speed, precise sowing after the plough or can be used for direct seeding. It features precise depth control and accurate seed placement.

The drill is available in 6m, 8m and 9m working widths. The new Pronto NT features the well-proven TurboDisc, double-disc coulter at 20cm row spacing, in combination with a compact leading wavy disc – making it ideal for mulch and direct seeding.

Operational speeds up to 20kph allow for a high area output, even at smaller working widths. Horsepower requirement is very low as the wavy discs cut through organic material and cultivate the soil only in the seed rows, creating a fine earth in the seed horizon.

Building on the proven Pronto technology, the Express KR is a mounted power harrow and drill combination for intensive seedbed preparation in very difficult soil conditions.

Spraying

A unique feature of Horsch Leeb sprayers is the award-winning BoomControl Pro system. It holds the boom rock-steady, even over undulating terrain.

This allows the boom to be positioned less than 40cm from the crop, resulting in minimum drift and maximum crop penetration.

BoomControl Pro is available on the company’s trailed Leeb LT and Leeb GS models and its self-propelled PT 280 and PT 350 variants.

Capacities from 4,000L to 8,000L are available and are complemented by intelligent application technology for excellent wetting and penetration of the crop.

They are equipped with boom widths of 18m to 42m; close nozzle spacing; pneumatic nozzle control; and an advanced cleaning system.

The new-generation Horsch Leeb LT builds on the proven formula of the previous models, and includes stainless tanks.

However, it adds a greater level of equipment and all-new configurations. The Leeb LT is now available in ECO, CCS (Continuous Cleaning System) and CCS Pro versions.

The sprayer is also available with a 5,000L, 6,000L or 7,000L plastic tank that allows for easy and quick cleaning.