Hen Harrier Project seeking nest protection officers

The tendering process for the provision of nest protection officers to the Hen Harrier Project is coming to an end this week.

In recent weeks, the deadline that tenders had to be submitted by was extended until Friday, April 6.

Tenders were requested to provide a nest protection service within defined areas in the six special protection areas (SPAs) designated for breeding hen harriers.

Areas: The Stacks, Mullagherierks, West Limerick Hills and Mount Eagle SPA;

Mullaghanish to Musheramore SPA;

Slieve Aughties SPA;

Slievefelim to Silvermines SPA;

Slieve Blooms SPA;

Slieve Beagh SPA.

The nest protection officer will also assist in the monitoring of predators and liaise with local farmers and gun clubs, according to the Hen Harrier Project.

Record keeping will also be an essential part of this role, it added.

Reporting to the local project officer, a nest protection officer must have a valid driving licence and their own vehicle.

As well as this, they must also have a a rifle of an appropriate calibre for the humane control of foxes. Reasonable expenditure on ammunition will be reimbursed.

The Hen Harrier Project will supply mink traps along with ladder and larsen traps to the officers.

Meanwhile, at the commencement of their engagement, nest protection officers will be required to attend a day’s training. Successful applicants will commence work on May 1, 2018.