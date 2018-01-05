Have you enough silage on your suckler farm?

Winter feeding is well and truly underway and silage pits are starting to decrease in size. Due to the adverse weather conditions in certain parts of the country, some farmers were forced to house cattle in the early autumn.

Furthermore, weather conditions for harvesting silage during the summer months were far from ideal. Some farmers have ended up with poorer-quality silage than what was expected; this is also taking its toll on supplies.

Farmers who think they will be short silage should calculate how much silage they have left using the Teagasc guide.

Measuring pit silage on your farm

According to Teagasc, to calculate the amount of silage in a pit, farmers must first measure the length, breath and height of the clamp.

Once measurement is complete, farmers will have the area (m³) of silage available and can then estimate the quantity of fresh-weight silage available (tonnes) using a simple calculation.

This calculation depends on the dry matter (DM) level of silage and, as a rough guide, farmers with very wet silage (DM 18%) need to multiply the area available by 0.81.

Farmers with supplies of good-quality, drier silage need to multiply the total available area by either 0.77 (DM 20%) or 0.68 (DM 25%).