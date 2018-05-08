Hallow Holsteins hoover up at Emerald Expo

The recent annual Emerald Expo, held by the Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA), saw Wexford-based herd Hallow Holsteins recognised as the big winner on the day.

Held in Virginia, Co. Cavan, on Saturday, April 28, the day featured top-class stock and showmanship, according to the organisers.

The Senior Championship, sponsored by FBD Insurance, was won by Hallow Atwood Grace – which was exhibited by Philip and Linda Jones, who run Hallow Holsteins.

Reserve on the day was Bordermist Sanchez Fran ET, exhibited by Philip Jones and owned by the Bordermist syndicate. This syndicate consists of: David and Kenneth Boyd; Michael McGinley; Denis O’ Neill; and Philip and Linda Jones.

Honourable mention went to Clonpaddin DZU Robin, which was exhibited by John and Gary Hurley.

Hallow Atwood Grace also swept up individual awards, winning: Best Udder of the Show, sponsored by IHFA; Exhibitor Bred Champion, sponsored by Glanbia; and Highest Holstein Friesian EBI Animal, sponsored by Progressive Genetics.

Meanwhile, Hallow Holsteins won Premier Breeder and Premier Exhibitor – both sponsored by Keenan.

The Intermediate Championship – sponsored by Glanbia – was also won by Hallow Atwood Grace, and exhibited by Philip and Linda Jones.

Reserve for this category was Clonpaddin DZU Robin, exhibited by John and Gary Hurley; meanwhile, Ortongrange Doorman Arangatang, exhibited by John Moore, received the honourable mention.

The Junior Championship – sponsored by Volac – saw Hallow CM Beemer Frost, exhibited by Philip Jones and Conor Morley, crowned champion.

Clonpaddin Snowy Fame 2, exhibited by John and Gary Hurley, received the reserve ribbon. While honourable mention went to Hallow Doorman Abrakazoo 2 ET, which was exhibited by Paul and Marguerite Flanagan, Alan Dorian, Jack Mennis and Leo Collins.

In the Coloured Breed Championship, sponsored by Specialist Nutrition, Lady Whitford (exhibited by Christian Keenan) was awarded the winning ribbon.

Reserve went to Suirvalley OT Starlight, exhibited by Patrick Gaynor; while Willie’s Pam, also exhibited by Christian Keenan, was given the nod for honourable mention.

A further list of the results is included below:

YMA Showmanship League – H1

Handler aged 12 and under on January 1, 2018, sponsored by Volac:

Hannah Greenan; Will Jones; Hannah Williamson; Kate Jones; Darragh Dorian; Ella Flanagan; Setanta Gaynor; Zoe Greenan; Shannon Feely; Ella Keenan.

YMA Showmanship League – H2

Handler aged between 13-16 on January 1, 2018, sponsored by Volac:

Rachel Corley; Thea Flanagan; Hollie Keenan; Sarah Williamson; Rebekah Williamson; Karen Gunn; Cathal Dorian.

YMA Showmanship League – H3

Handler aged between 17 and 26 on January 1, 2018, sponsored by Volac:

Jamie Keenan; Megan Boal; Hannah Healy.

Handler Championship, sponsored by Volac:

Champion – Rachel Corley;

Reserve – Jamie Keenan;

Honourable mention – Hannah Greenan.

Holstein Friesian heifer born after January 1, 2018, sponsored by Progressive Genetics:

Cornboro Diamond Laurin exhibited by Brian Corley; Glaslough Solo Faith ET exhibited by David Boyd and Trevor Keith; Coretard Kingboy Tina 1148 exhibited by Christian Keenan; Windfield Mary 37 exhibited by Tommy Screene; Coretard MPW Delia exhibited by Christian Keenan.

Holstein Friesian heifer born between November 1 and December 31, 2017, sponsored by IHFA:

Tubbertoby Doorman Franny exhibited by Paul and Marguerite Flanagan; Hallow Solomon Supra exhibited by Philip and Linda Jones; Cornboro Duke Dolly exhibited by Brian Corley.

Holstein Friesian heifer born between August 1 and October 31, 2017, sponsored by World Wide Sires:

Hallow High Octain Dawn exhibited by Philip and Linda Jones; Glaslough Hagley Andrea exhibited by David Boyd and Trevor Keith; Tubbertoby Absolute Seasime Red exhibited by Paul and Marguerite Flanagan; Glaslough Doorsopen Peebles ET exhibited by David Boyd and Trevor Keith; Monamore Miss America 36 exhibited by Anthony Kealy; Dalevalley Doorman J Lulu ET exhibited by Roy Cromie; Mirah Aft Bunny 2 exhibited by Michael Freeny.

Holstein Friesian heifer born between April 1, and July 31, 2017, sponsored by Cavan County Council:

Hallow CM Beemer Frost exhibited Philip Jones and Conor Morley; Maunsell SP Edel exhibited by Patrick Gaynor.

Holstein Friesian heifer born between January 1 and March 31, 2017, sponsored by Breffni Oriel Friesian Breeders’ Club:

Dalevalley Dorman Cosmo ET exhibited by Roy Cromie; Coretard Atwood Clare exhibited by Christian Keenan; Dalevalley S. Cosmopolitan ET exhibited by Roy Cromie; Garrettstown WRM Alice exhibited by David and Steven Corrigan.

Holstein Friesian heifer born between January 1, 2016 and December 31, 2016, sponsored by Specialist Nutrition:

Clonpaddin Snowy Fame 2 exhibited by John and Gary Hurley; Hallow Doorman Abrakazoo 2 ET exhibited by Paul Flanagan, Alan Dorian, Jack Mennis and Leo Collins.

Coloured Breed Maiden Heifer, sponsored by Cavan Co. Council:

Threemile EL Lily exhibited by Christian Keenan; Clonocey Shine Marble 2 exhibited by Seamus Shannon; Mullaghlands Success Swiss exhibited by Patrick Gaynor.

Coloured Breed In-Calf Heifer, sponsored by Cookstown Dairy Services:

Mullaghlands Pride Starlight exhibited by Patrick Gaynor; Mullaghlands Success Starlight exhibited by Patrick Gaynor.

Junior Coloured Breed Championship, sponsored by Glanbia:

Champion – Threemile EL Lily exhibited by Christian Keenan;

Reserve – Clonocey Shine Marble 2 exhibited by Seamus Shannon;

Hon. Mention – Mullaghlands Pride Starlight exhibited by Patrick Gaynor.

Coloured Breed Heifer In Milk, sponsored by Progressive Genetics:

Threemile Gold Trident exhibited by Christian Keenan; Brühlhof FB Karona exhibited by John Moore; Clandeboye Excitement Amethyst exhibited by Paul Flanagan; Clonocey Shine Marble exhibited by Seamus Shannon; Mullaghlands IPod Swiss exhibited by Patrick Gaynor.

Coloured Breed Cow In Milk, sponsored by Cormac Tagging:

Lady Whitford exhibited by Christian Keenan; Suirvalley OT Starlight exhibited by Patrick Gaynor; Willie’s Pam exhibited by Christian Keenan; Thurlstone May Fay exhibited by Seamus Shannon; Cornboro DJ Anita exhibited by Brian Corley.

Holstein Friesian Heifer In Milk, sponsored by Drummonds:

Ortongrange Doorman Arangatang exhibited by John Moore; Clonpaddin Doorman Fame ET exhibited by John and Gary Hurley.

Holstein Friesian Heifer In Milk, sponsored by Alltech:

Tubbertoby Armant Fleur exhibited by Paul and Marguerite Flanagan; Windfield Irene 25 exhibited by Tommy Screene; Evergrange Ladd P Fame exhibited by Mervyn Eager and Pat Walsh.

Senior Three-Year-Old Holstein Friesian Cow In Milk, sponsored by IFA:

Hallow Atwood Grace exhibited by Philip and Linda Jones; Clonpaddin DZU Robin exhibited by John and Gary Hurley; Grangecon Windbrook Paradise exhibited by Anthony Kealy; Mirah Axn Elle exhibited by Michael Freeney; Cornboro GP Carla exhibited by Brian Corley; Woodfield Yorick Lulu exhibited by Neville and Colin Stephenson.

Four-Year-Old Holstein Friesian Cow In Milk, sponsored by FBD Insurance:

Clonpaddin ERI Flavour 2 exhibited by John and Gary Hurley; Tubbertoby Chip Fawn exhibited by Paul and Marguerite Flanagan; Rathrone Sally 2082 exhibited by Dermot Flynn.

Mature Holstein Friesian Cow In Milk, sponsored by IHFA:

Bordermist Sanchez Fran ET exhibited by Philip George Jones, owned by the Bordermist syndicate; David and Kenneth Boyd, Michael McGinley, Denis O’ Neill and Philip and Linda Jones; Monamore PNH Darlene ET 1 exhibited by Tom and James Kelly; Swiftsheath Olivia 1277 exhibited by Tom and James Kelly;

The Production Class, sponsored by IHFA:

Swiftsheath Olivia 1277 exhibited by Tom and James Kelly; Monamore PNH Darlene ET 1 exhibited by Tom and James Kelly.

Highest Holstein Friesian EBI Animal, sponsored by Progressive Genetics:

Hallow Attwood Grace exhibited by Philip and Linda Jones; Clonpaddin Doorman Fame ET exhibited by John and Gary Hurley; Tubbertoby Chip Fawn exhibited by Paul and Marguerite Flanagan.

Best Group Of Three Females Owned By Exhibitor, sponsored by FBD Insurance: