Gusts of over 100kph expected tomorrow

Gusts exceeding 100kph are expected tomorrow evening (Tuesday, January 2), as Met Eireann has issued a status yellow wind warning.

Issued earlier today, the warning is valid for the entire country. West to south-west winds with mean speeds of between 55kph and 65kph – gusting up to 90kph to 110kph – will develop on Tuesday evening, according to Met Eireann.

These conditions are forecast to continue through tomorrow night and Wednesday. There is the potential for even stronger winds developing locally for a time tomorrow evening, with damaging gusts.

Very high seas are likely along Atlantic coasts, with a risk of coastal flooding.

The warning is set to be valid from 5:00pm tomorrow evening until 9:00pm on Wednesday, January 3.

Forecast

Showers will largely die out early tonight and it will become mainly dry, with clear intervals, Met Eireann added.

However, it will be cold, with some frost possible – especially in the eastern half of the country. Temperatures may drop to between zero and 4º.

Outbreaks of rain are set to extend gradually from the Atlantic overnight and in the early morning and temperatures will rise, in freshening southerly winds.

Tomorrow

Tomorrow morning, Tuesday, is forecast to be cloudy and wet at first, with outbreaks of rain. This is expected to clear eastwards during the morning, with some dry intervals developing for a time.

But, further outbreaks of rain will extend from the Atlantic during the afternoon, turning heavy in many areas – with a risk of thunder, according to Met Eireann.

Very strong west to south-west winds will develop in the evening, with a risk of stormy conditions for a time locally, it added. Temperatures are expected to range from 8º to 13º.

Tomorrow night is set to continue to be windy, with strong south-west to west winds – reaching gale force along western coasts. Temperatures could drop to as low as 3º.

Wednesday

Meanwhile, Wednesday is forecast to be a windy day with further showers; there’ll be longer spells of rain for Ulster.

The winds will ease up later on Wednesday evening and in to Wednesday night, Met Eireann explained. Temperatures in the afternoon will range from 7º to 9º; but, it will feel much colder in the strong westerly winds.