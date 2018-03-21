Grass: Learning from the lessons of 2017

After a challenging 2017 and a difficult start to 2018, the lessons to be learned from grass management studies are more important than ever.

Dr. Suzanne Higgins and Dr. Debbie McConnell from the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI), highlight some of the key factors you should keep in mind about when making this spring’s grazing decisions.

AFBI and AgriSearch monitor grass growth conditions at its research plots and on several working farms across Northern Ireland, as part of its GrassCheck project.

The findings of the study have showed better grass management could significantly boost farm profitability.

A recap of 2017

In 2017, grass growth at AFBI Hillsborough and CAFRE Greenmount managed annual yields of 13.8t DM/ha; a 23% increase on the long-term average.

The season was buoyed by particularly good growth rates in mid-summer with an additional 1.8t DM/ha produced during June, July and August.

On farm, good growth rates were also recorded with the GrassCheck dairy and beef farms producing average annual yields of 12.9t and 11.3t DM/ha, respectively.

These farms measured grass growth on a weekly basis and this simple practice made a significant improvement to the success of their grassland management.

By June last year, each of the GrassCheck dairy farms had grown the equivalent of the industry average for a complete season, 7.5t DM/ha.

Between counties grass growth profiles varied significantly, with lower grass growth in counties Armagh and Down (losing 1t DM/ha in May) due to dry conditions.

In the latter part of the season growth rates remained strong – averaging 41kg DM/ha/day but utilisation was severely hampered by difficult ground conditions, with the GrassCheck weather station network showing saturated soils on many farms from August onwards.

The latest Northern Ireland grass data can be found weekly here on AgriLand alongside the latest Teagasc data for readers in the south. Detailed area results can be found here on the GrassCheck website.

Prepare your soil for 2018

High rainfall and flooding in 2017 has resulted in many soils being waterlogged, damaged or vulnerable to compaction.

AFBI research has shown that soil compaction can reduce grass yields by up to 25% and can result in permanent damage to soil structure.

As soon as possible, walk your grazing platform to earmark areas for remedial action such as aeration or reseeding.

Also consider field infrastructure since having a good network of fencing and tracks will help ensure easy access to grazing and minimise tractor traffic across fields.

Where ground conditions are good, it is important to prepare now in order to take maximum advantage of early spring growth potential.

Applying an early spring dressing of slurry (2,000 gal/ac) is a great source of nutrients, particularly nitrogen (N), phosphorus (P) and potassium (K), and can meet a substantial proportion of grass nutrient requirements in the early growing season.

AFBI research has also shown that applying slurry by dribble bar or trailing shoe technology in spring can improve grass yields by up to 25% by increasing the amount of nitrogen available to plants.

This technique also reduces ammonia emissions when spreading slurry compared with splash plate systems.

Alongside, N, P and K it is also important to consider early applications of sulphur to ensure optimum grass yields.

AFBI research has shown sulphur deficiency is common in Northern Ireland and can result in yield losses of 30%.

For grazed fields, 20-30kg SO3/ha should be applied in spring in a sulphur-containing fertiliser, when up to 100kg N/ha is applied.

Spring grass makes you cash

Spring grass is a valuable feed source for dairy cows and achieving early turnout will stimulate grass growth, improve grass quality in later rotations and reduce feed costs in spring.

Previous studies at AFBI have shown that giving cows access to grazing for as little as two hours a day in March can lower silage intakes by 3.5 kg DM/cow/day, reducing pressure on silage supplies.

At the same time, milk yields increased by 2.9L/cow/day, allowing cost savings of £0.86/cow/day or £4,000 for a farmer milking 150 cows during the month of March.