Going to Balmoral Show this week? Here’s how to get there

With just hours to go until the 2018 Balmoral Show, and more than 100,000 visitors expected over the four days, you’re probably wondering what the best way is to beat the queues and how to get there.

Public transport

Once again show organisers are encouraging visitors to make use of the complimentary shuttle service to Balmoral Park, running from Lisburn Train station between 9:00am and 6:20pm. The service is extended until 8:20pm on Thursday.

Last year more than a fifth of the show’s visitors travelled by public transport and it’s hoped that proportion will continue to rise.

With large crowds expected, Translink is asking visitors to plan their journeys in advance and leave extra time to make onward train connections.

Enhanced train services to Lisburn and a free shuttle bus from Lisburn Train Station are all in place to help visitors make smart moves for a relaxing journey to and from Balmoral Park.

Visitors who use the Translink shuttle bus or the special coach day tours will also enjoy priority show entry. More details can be found on Translink’s website, or by calling: 028-9066-6630.

Balmoral by car

The show traffic volume is the same as the daily rush hour.

There is no planned one-way system but the PSNI will be directing local traffic as required. Traffic from different origins will be directed to the show on different routes and will enter the showgrounds by various gates.

Motorway gantry signs, variable information signs and static signs will be used to provide information to approaching traffic – so keep an eye out for important information at the road-side rather than sticking to the satnav.

From the west: Take the M1 to junction 8 and follow the directional signage. From the north-west: Take the M1 to junction 8 and follow the directional signage. Advertisement From Lisburn: Take the Moira Road out of Lisburn and follow directional signage. From Belfast: Travel South on the M1, coming off at Sprucefield and follow directional signage to Balmoral Park. From the north-east: Travel South on the M1, coming off at Sprucefield and follow directional signage to Balmoral Park. From the south: Travel up the A1 dual carriageway and follow directional signage.

Where to park?

Car parking on site will cost £8 a day per car and £12 a day per coach. There will be a dedicated coach park for bus excursions.

Taxis

Value Cabs collects at the front of the main entrance and can be contacted on: 028-9080-9080.

Premier Taxi Company collects at the front of Eikon Exhibition Centre and can be contacted on: 028-9266-6666.

From the ferry and airports

Approximate times by car:

Belfast Port – 20 minutes;

Larne Port – 45 minutes;

George Best Belfast City Airport – 25 minutes;

Belfast International Airport – 30 minutes;

Dublin Airport – 1hr 35 minutes.

Traffic will be directed away from residential areas. Non-essential traffic will be asked to avoid the area.