GLAS traditional hay meadow grazing deadline extended

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, yesterday announced an extension to the closing date for grazing livestock on land containing the Traditional Hay Meadow (THM) requirement under the Green Low-Carbon Agri-Environment Scheme (GLAS).

Grazing by livestock is now permitted up to May 1 this year as a result of the extremely harsh winter and spring this year; the original deadline was April 15.

The Agricultural Consultants Association (ACA) has expressed serious concerns on the fodder position on farms throughout the country and has said it is providing support to its farmer clients through feed budgeting, sourcing forage supplies, and completing applications for the fodder aid scheme.

The organisation says ACA proposals to extend the closing date of THM by two weeks were accepted and approved by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

According to the ACA, for the GLAS action of THM, the current requirement – which has now been extended for 2018 only – is that “grazing cannot take place from April 15 until the meadow is mown annually – which must be after July 1”.