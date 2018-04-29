Glarryford clinches top club title at young farmers’ AGM

A Co. Antrim club has clinched this year’s Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) Club of the Year title at the organisation’s AGM.

Members of Glarryford YFC were given the title in front of hundreds of young farmers across the province at the Armagh City Hotel.

The event, which is sponsored by Massey Ferguson, welcomed members from sister organisations the National Federation of Young Farmers and Welsh Young Farmers to the AGM and Conference.

The association’s most eagerly-awaited competition also took place just before the formalities of the AGM.

Dungiven YFC;

Collone YFC;

Randalstown YFC;

Glarryford YFC;

Kilraughts YFC. Five clubs made it through to the final, including:

Each club had to deliver a presentation to a panel of judges about why their club deserved the title. After a nervous wait, Glarryford YFC was declared the winner.

Advertisement

This hotly-contended competition was established in 2012 in memory of former YFCU general secretary, Arthur McAllister.

Young farmers’ AGM awards

Additional awards were also presented; members of Glarryford YFC were announced as the winners of the best presentation as part of the competition and Newtownhamilton YFC picked up a prize for the best video at stage 6 of the competition.

Newly-elected vice president Andrew Patton from Newtownards YFC was also named Senior Member of the Year, and Georgia Nicholl from Randalstown YFC was named the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster Junior Member of the Year.

An informative morning programme was arranged for members and delegates from sister organisations. This gave members the opportunity to take part in workshops; the first workshop of the day was provided by Nexus and covered online dating.

The second workshop was delivered by William Beattie, YFCU vice president, and Lylehill member Christina McCollum who provided a lively jiving lesson for members.

Top Club Leader

First place: James Purcell (Dungiven YFC);

Second place: George Porter (Mountnorris YFC);

Third place: Joy Dalzell (Newtownards YFC).

Top Club Secretary

First place: Christine Maybin (Lisnamurrican YFC);

Second place: Kristina McKeag (Ballywalter YFC);

Third place: Jessica Pollock (Derg Valley YFC).

Top Club Treasurer

First place: Teresa Connon (Lisnamurrican YFC);

Second place: Emma Rodgers (Spa YFC);

Third place: Andrew Porter (Mountnorris YFC).

Top Club PRO