Glanbia announces fodder support – with imports to arrive this weekend

Glanbia has become the latest processor to announce fodder support aid for its customers and members.

The cooperative revealed that, in order to support customers of Glanbia Ireland impacted by severe weather related challenges, it will make a support payment of €50 per tonne on all ruminant feed purchased by Glanbia co-op members during the month of April.

This payment will be made in addition to all other previously announced schemes.

To help with feed shortages Glanbia has also arranged for the import of 1,000t of Alfalfa from Spain – which will land in Dublin port this weekend for distribution to Glanbia agri-branches by early next week.

Glanbia chairman Henry Corbally said: “The Glanbia board is very conscious that the prolonged winter and tough spring is having a significant impact on farmers and their animals.

“We are putting in place these additional supports for member customers and will continue to monitor the situation over the coming weeks.”

Last week, to help farmers deal with the challenging spring, the Glanbia Ireland farm team held a series of animal nutrition clinics at 19 locations from Monday, March 26 to Wednesday, March 28 and will continue to engage as needed with farmers.

Department to import fodder

This follows the news earlier today that the Department of Agriculture Food and the Marine is developing a support scheme to import fodder from outside the island of Ireland.

Speaking today after meeting with Teagasc and industry representatives on the current fodder situation, the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed said: “As fodder supplies are now tightening across the country, it is important that these are managed proactively.

We will unfortunately have to import fodder again as occurred in 2013 to supplement existing supplies as the prolonged bad weather conditions continue.