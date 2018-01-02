Gearing up for a 2018 record-breaking silage event in Tipperary

Following on from the success of a 2015 event, Coolmoyne and Moyglass Vintage Club is holding another record-breaking attempt on Sunday, July 29 (2018), at the same venue in Co. Tipperary.

This year the club is hoping to set three new records – for vintage and classic machine gatherings.

The first is for the most vintage/classic forage harvesters in one place; the second is for the greatest number of County tractors in the same field; the third is for the largest assembly of Massey Ferguson 65s and their derivatives.

This working event has already been in planning for well over a year. Thanks to this forward notice, it is anticipated that the number of exhibits will increase substantially over the last Silage Extravaganza, when 103 forage harvesters flocked to the site.

Attractions and activities

2018 will also see a bigger number of attractions and activities for families, alongside the display of static and working machinery.

Advertisement

The fun will kick off on the Saturday, with a ’70s/’80s-themed disco in the evening; there will be “ample refreshments” to hand. Camping and caravan facilities will be available throughout the weekend.

The so-called Silage Extravaganza is essentially a fund-raising event in aid of South Tipperary Hospice. All involved have already extended their thanks to Joe Trehy for once again allowing the use of his land.

The organisers are keen to hear from anyone wishing to bring their machinery along. Prospective participants can contact Kieran at: 087-8327645; Seamus at: 086-2547162; or Pat at: 086-8535759.

The venue – at Moyglass, near Fethard, Co. Tipperary – is said to be “easily accessible from Junction 8 of the M8 motorway”.