GDT index sees slight improvement

The latest Global Dairy Trade (GDT) auction – event 210 – which took place earlier today (Tuesday, April 17) saw an increase of 2.7%.

Lasting two hours and nine minutes, across 16 bidding rounds, today’s auction sold a total of 19,262MT of product.

There were 182 participating bidders on the day, of which 102 had winning bids.

All products available increased in price index. Butter Milk Powder (BMP) was not offered at today’s event.

Advertisement AMF index up 5.3%, average price US$6,120/MT;

Butter index up 2.9%, average price US$5,654/MT;

BMP not offered;

Ched index up 4.6%, average price US$3,855/MT;

LAC index up 14.8%, average price US$687/MT;

RenCas index up 3.1%, average price US$5,792/MT;

SMP index up 3.6%, average price US$1,913/MT;

WMP index up 0.9%, average price US$3,311/MT. Key results:

Lactose received a hefty increase at today’s auction, increasing by 14.8%. Anhydrous Milk Fat (AMF) also got a 5.3% boost on the day.

Kerry announces March milk price

Earlier today, it was confirmed that Kerry will offer a base price of 32c/L including VAT for milk produced during the third month of this year.

This is a reduction of 2c/L down from the 34c/L given for February milk.

In line with Kerry’s milk price contract commitment, the processor will pay a 1.5c/L bonus on all milk produced between January 1 and March 31.

Milk included in fixed milk price contracts will not be eligible for the top-up.