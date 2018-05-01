GDT falls slightly in May Day auction

The Global Dairy Trade (GDT) index has dropped slightly in its most recent auction earlier today – event 211 – falling by 1.1%.

Lasting for two hours and seven minutes across 14 rounds, 97 winning bidders emerged from the 150 that participated.

A total of 19,508MT was sold on the day

All products were on offer at today’s auction; Rennet Casein showed the most dramatic change in index, with a 10.5% cut.

AMF index down 1.9%, average price US$6,032/MT;

Butter index unchanged, average price US$5,647/MT;

BMP index up 0.5%, average price US$1,990/MT;

Ched index up 3.1%, average price US$4,024/MT;

LAC index up 0.6%, average price US$616/MT;

RenCas index down 10.5%, average price US$5,177/MT;

SMP index up 3.6%, average price US$1,999/MT;

WMP index down 1.5%, average price US$3,231/MT. Key results:

Butter remained unchanged, while both Skimmed Milk Powder (SMP) and cheddar saw rises of 3.6% and 3.1% respectively.

Domestic milk intake down 1.1% for March

Domestic milk intake was down 1.1% for the third month of this year, figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) have shown.

In total, domestic milk intake by creameries and pasteurisers was estimated at 613.9 million litres for March 2018 – compared to 620.9 million litres for the corresponding month in the previous year.