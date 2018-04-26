Gardai investigating alleged assault on ‘senior IFA official’

Members of An Garda Siochana are investigating an alleged assault on a person who is believed to be a senior official within the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

In a statement, Gardai confirmed that they are investigating an assault that occurred on Tuesday, April 24, at approximately 10:30pm.

The incident took place place at a hotel in Athlone, a town which straddles the border between Co. Roscommon and Co. Westmeath, the statement added.

Investigations are understood to be ongoing; Gardai confirmed that no arrests have been made.

When contacted by AgriLand, the IFA stated that they had “no comment” to make on the alleged assault. As well as this, local IFA representatives in the Athlone region refused to comment on the matter.

Vulture Funds

Meanwhile, the IFA announced a significant escalation in its campaign against vulture funds trying to force farm families to sell their farms to settle debts yesterday in Dublin.

At the briefing, IFA president Joe Healy said the body would oppose any forced sale of farms by vulture funds where the farmer is willing to implement a credible solution.

Healy said he would be asking the farming community to “stand together” and “stand back” from any forced sale.

The faceless funds – which have no understanding of farming – are hell-bent on destroying families while feeding on the carcass of the family farm.