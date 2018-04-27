Gardai investigating ‘all of the circumstances’ following farm death

All of the ‘circumstances’ surrounding the death of a woman on a farm in Co. Galway are currently being investigated by An Garda Siochana.

Gardai in Portumna are investigating the incident which took place on a farm located near Boula earlier today (Friday, April 27), a spokesperson for An Garda Siochana confirmed to AgriLand.

A statement issued to this publication stated: “Shortly after 4:00pm, a woman aged in her mid-70s was fatally injured when she was struck by an agricultural vehicle on a farm located near Boula on the outskirts of Portumna.

“Gardai and emergency services attended the scene and the woman was pronounced dead a short time later.

The body of the woman remains at the scene, which is currently preserved. The Garda Technical Bureau and state pathologist have been notified and are expected at the scene tomorrow morning (Saturday, April 28).

“The local coroner has also been informed of the death. Investigations are ongoing and no further information is available at this time,” the statement concluded.

Man in his 70s killed in ‘farming accident’

Earlier this week, a spokesperson for Gardai confirmed that a man in his 70s died as a result of injuries sustained in a “farming accident” in Co. Cavan.

The accident occurred on Saturday, April 21, at approximately 10:30am in the morning; Gardai in Cootehill were called to the scene.

A man in his 70s was injured and brought to Cavan Hospital, where he later died from his injuries, a statement from Gardai added.