Garda warning as third case of animal sedative stolen in past month
Gardai in Blanchardstown, Co. Dublin have issued a warning to the public in relation to a batch of animal medicines which was stolen during the course of a burglary.
The burglary took place in the Ashtown area on the evening of the April 18, or early on April 19, where a number of animal sedatives were stolen.
Any person with information or who may have come across these products is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on: 01-6667000; the Garda Confidential Line on: 1800-666-111; or any Garda Station.
Third case in 4 weeks
This is the third instance where Dolethal – a drug which can be used to euthanise animals – has been stolen in the past month.
Previously, between 10:00pm on Saturday, April 7, and 9:30am on Sunday morning, April 8, a premises in Knocknacarra, Co. Galway was broken into and a number of animal veterinary products were stolen, including Dolethal.Also Read: Second theft of animal euthanasia product in 2 weeks
Before this, on Saturday, March 24, Gardai in Thurles issued a warning to the public regarding a batch of medicines which was stolen during the course of a burglary – including a number of animal sedatives.
Any person with information on either of these robberies is asked to contact Salthill Garda Station at: 091-514727; or Thurles Garda Station on: 0504-25100.