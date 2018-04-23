Garda warning as third case of animal sedative stolen in past month

Gardai in Blanchardstown, Co. Dublin have issued a warning to the public in relation to a batch of animal medicines which was stolen during the course of a burglary.

The burglary took place in the Ashtown area on the evening of the April 18, or early on April 19, where a number of animal sedatives were stolen.

Investigating Gardai are warning that these sedatives are fatal if used for human consumption. The products stolen include Dolethal Phenobarbital, according to An Garda Siochana.

Any person with information or who may have come across these products is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on: 01-6667000; the Garda Confidential Line on: 1800-666-111; or any Garda Station.

Third case in 4 weeks

This is the third instance where Dolethal – a drug which can be used to euthanise animals – has been stolen in the past month.

Previously, between 10:00pm on Saturday, April 7, and 9:30am on Sunday morning, April 8, a premises in Knocknacarra, Co. Galway was broken into and a number of animal veterinary products were stolen, including Dolethal.

Before this, on Saturday, March 24, Gardai in Thurles issued a warning to the public regarding a batch of medicines which was stolen during the course of a burglary – including a number of animal sedatives.

According to An Garda Siochana, examples of the stolen products are: Dolethal; Euthanimal; and Chanazine.