Garda investigations continue into death of woman on Galway farm

Members of An Garda Siochana are continuing to investigate “all of the circumstances” surrounding the recent death of a woman on a farm in Co. Galway.

On Friday (April 27), Gardai confirmed that an investigation had begun following an incident on a farm earlier that day.

In a statement, Gardai said: “Shortly after 4:00pm a woman aged in her mid 70s was fatally injured when she was struck by an agricultural vehicle on a farm located near Boula on the outskirts of Portumna.

“Gardai and emergency services attended the scene and the woman was pronounced dead a short time later.”

The statement added that the body of the woman remained at the scene – which was preserved – overnight.

The Garda Technical Bureau and state pathologist were notified and arrived at the scene on Saturday. The local coroner was also informed of the death.

It is understood that the woman’s body was removed to Galway University Hospital on Saturday for a post-mortem to be carried out.

The result of this procedure would then “determine the course of the investigation”, Gardai confirmed.

Over the course of the weekend, the post-mortem result has been passed onto the investigation team. No further details are available as yet.