Garda appeal for information on stolen tractor and trailer

Gardai have issued an appeal for assistance in tracking down a bright red Massey Ferguson 6480 that was stolen from a young farmer last night (January 12), near The Rock, Mountmellick, Co. Laois.

The bright red tractor – registration number 12 LS 1137 – was stolen, along with a red Broughan grain trailer with a rollover cover.

Laois Gardai have asked anyone that sees either piece of equipment; or anyone that suspiciously acquires a new Massey Ferguson, to contact their local Gardai.

People in the area that saw a tractor and trailer on the road at an unusual time on Friday night, or early this morning, are also urged to contact Gardai.

Advertisement

Within the last week, also in Laois, three men attempted to break into a house in the rural area of Ballyadams – close to the Carlow border. The thieves were disturbed by the owner.

According to Gardai, the culprits forced the gates of the property open, before trying to enter. They fled in a silver-grey Ford Galaxy vehicle, believed to have an 01 TN registration, which was later found abandoned in the Garryhinch area of Portarlington.