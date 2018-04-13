Future BPS payments ‘secured’ for farmers with land burned in 2017

Future payments under the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) have reportedly been secured for farmers who land burned in 2017.

The president of the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers’ Association (INHFA), Colm O’Donnell, claimed that an agreement was reached following communication with the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, and a meeting with officials from his department.

Commenting after the meeting, O’Donnell said: “Affected farmers will be issued with their 2018 basic payment applications immediately, which includes burned lands excluded from payment under last year’s scheme.

I am advising all farmers concerned to instruct their agricultural advisor to use the most up to date online maps to make their 2018 BPS application.

Continuing, the INHFA president explained that “no penalties would apply to their 2017 BPS payments where the amount of land deemed ineligible due to burning is exceeded by other lands submitted by the applicant”.

“In these cases, the balancing 30% of their BPS payment will issue without penalties in the coming two weeks.

Advertisement

“Where farmers have received late application forms, a commitment was given by department officials to assist them and their planners should they require help or seek clarifications regarding the making of a valid 2018 application,” he said.

BPS applications

This year represents the first year that all BPS applications must be submitted online due to EU regulations.

The minister opened the application process for the scheme in February, which was earlier than normal, in order to facilitate this requirement.

Commenting on the matter at the end of last week, Minister Creed said: “Online applications offer a range of benefits for farmers and also help my department to issue these vital payments more efficiently.

I am delighted to see that a large number of farmers have already applied online since I announced the early opening of the 2018 application period.