Fresh wind warning issued for 10 counties

There has been a fresh wind warning issued by Met Eireann for 10 counties across Ireland, as Storm Eleanor continues to batter Ireland.

A Status Yellow wind warning has been issued for Munster as well as counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and Wicklow.

West to south-west winds veering west to north-west with mean speeds of 55kph to 65kph – as well as gusts of between 90kph and 110kph – are expected.

Issued earlier today, the warning will be valid from tomorrow morning (Thursday, January 4) at 3:00am until 1:00pm that day.

At the moment, there are two other weather warnings in place until 2:00pm this afternoon. A Status Orange wind warning was issued for counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick last night.

Westerly gale to storm winds together with high tides and exceptionally high seas will result in coastal damage and flooding. Damaging gusts will be likely inland also.

As well as this, a Status Yellow wind warning for Leinster and counties Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Tipperary and Waterford will remain valid until 2:00pm this afternoon.

Strong and very gusty westerly winds will continue today; further damaging gusts are possible, Met Eireann added.