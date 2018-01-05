Freezing weekend ahead with lows of -5° expected

There’s an icy weekend in store for farmers across the country, with temperatures to plummet to as low as -5°, according to Met Eireann.

Today, over land winds will be mainly light to moderate, southwesterly in direction for the most part but becoming variable in direction later on and still fresh at times along the west coast.

There will be sunshine and showers, with showers most frequent in the north at first, then in the west, merging to give longer spells of rain at times in the west and south-west later, according to Met Eireann.

Highest temperatures will be between 4° and 7° today.

Tonight the showers will continue for a time in the south-west; this will be followed by new showers which will develop in the north and north-east, extending down the eastern coastal counties overnight, and turning wintry on hills and mountains.

Temperatures will fall to between 0° and -2° and light northeast winds will become moderate to fresh by morning.

Tomorrow

Tomorrow, Saturday January 6, will experience further showers in the east and south-east with cloudier conditions there, but sunshine in the north and north-west will extend to all areas as the day goes on, Met Eireann forecasts.

Winds will be fresh and northeasterly in direction; they will be strong all along the east and later south coasts making it feel extra cold with temperatures in the afternoon of just 3° to 6°.

Tomorrow night will be cold and dry with clear skies and light winds from a northeasterly direction. Temperatures are expected to fall to as low as -5° in the northwest of the country with frost, ice and freezing fog in places.

Temperatures on southern coasts will be higher but still as low as -2° away from coasts.

Sunday

Sunday will be dry and again will bring some good spells of sunshine for many with light easterly winds, according to the meteorological office. However, it will be a cold day, with temperatures barely above freezing in parts of the north during the day time. Temperatures are expected to stay between 1° and 5°.