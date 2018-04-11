Fitzmaurice slams IFA for being ‘asleep at the wheel’ on fodder crisis

Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice has heavily criticised the country’s largest farm organisation for its “lack of concrete action” in the run-up to the current fodder crisis.

Speaking ahead of today’s Joint Committee on Agriculture meeting – which will address the ongoing fodder shortage that is affecting farmers throughout the country – Fitzmaurice claimed that all the country’s farm bodies could have done more to mitigate against the present shortage.

In particular he singled out the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

The IFA is the biggest farm lobby group in the country and it should have organised for a few trailer loads of fodder to be imported from the UK weeks, if not months, ago.

Although the farm lobby group did organise the establishment of an emergency fodder initiative last December – whereby counties were paired up based on need and supply to alleviate the crisis and support farmers – Fitzmaurice claims the group was “asleep at the wheel”.

It is my view that the IFA should have gone and sourced loads in England to embarrass the minister and to show him there was a problem.

“It wouldn’t have robbed the group to finance the importation of four lorries of fodder. That’s what it should have been doing; while we were beating on Creed’s door,” he said.

‘In denial’

Fitzmaurice stressed his belief that Minister Creed was “in denial” on the issue for months.

He also raised concerns over the level of communication and engagement between the department, Teagasc, co-ops and various stakeholders on the issue in recent months.

“I told the minister six months ago that there were fodder shortages in Galway, Sligo, Roscommon, Donegal – counties that are not even in my constituency,” he said.