First one in Ireland: But what is it and where is it?

The first in a ‘new-look’ line-up of Fendt silage wagons has landed in Ireland. The inaugural machine was spotted at a dealership in the midlands – in Co. Offaly.

The wagon in question is a Tigo PR 50.

While the machine is new to Fendt, it may look broadly familiar. That’s because it’s essentially a Lely beneath its skin – albeit with an AGCO influence that will become more pronounced as times passes.

How did it come to pass that Fendt is now offering a re-branded Lely wagon? It’s because AGCO (Fendt’s parent company) purchased Lely’s ‘forage’ division, including its mowers, tedders, rakes, (Welger) balers and wagons.

The deal includes the transfer of ownership and control of the German factories in Wolfenbuttel (balers) and Waldstetten (wagons) to AGCO. The employees have also ‘moved’ from Lely to AGCO.

This wagon is currently at Atkins Farm Machinery’s dealership in Birr; it’s getting prepped for its first big Irish outing at this week’s Grass & Muck event (Thursday, May 17).

Though not confirmed by Atkins or the manufacturer, it is estimated that this 50m³ (nominal capacity) machine will sell for somewhere in the region of €70,000 plus VAT.

It, along with a Fendt baler, forager and oodles of other green-liveried kit, is also destined for a Fendt-only grass event (Sunday, May 20) soon after Grass & Muck.