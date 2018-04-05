First Dairygold shipment of fodder lands in Wexford

The first shipment of the imported fodder organised by Dairygold to assist its suppliers has arrived into Rosslare Port this morning (Thursday, April 5).

This is the first of some 2,500t of hay and haylage ordered by the co-op to be distributed to its members at cost price, according to the southern processor.

At Rosslare Port this morning where the first of 2,500 tonnes of hay and haulage has landed to be distributed to our Members. pic.twitter.com/bAfQhc7uEN — Dairygold Co-Op (@DairygoldCo_Op) April 5, 2018

The co-op noted that the imported fodder was essential to alleviate the current shortage of fodder facing Irish farmers, who are struggling with a long winter followed by the unseasonably cold and wet spring which has significantly delayed grass growth.

Additional shipments are due daily right through the weekend and into next week.

The fodder will be distributed to Dairygold’s farmers via the branch network across the Munster catchment region.

Dairygold is advising members who have fodder difficulties to contact their Dairygold area sales manager or milk advisors so that the distribution of fodder can be effectively coordinated to support those in most urgent need of fodder.