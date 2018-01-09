‘Finished’ all-new pivot-steer handler ‘turns’ up

Manitou’s new pivot-steer (articulated) telescopic handler – more anticipated at this point than the second coming of Jesus Christ (or Allah, if you prefer) – will be at this month’s LAMMA show in England.

We are presuming that the first deliveries of this machine to Ireland will follow soon after.

We have already brought you initial details of this machine; an early ‘preview’ version was shown at last year’s LAMMA show and a ‘finished’ unit was front and centre at the company’s stand at the huge Agritechnica show in Germany (November).

This new MLT (Manitou Loader Telescopic) range – dubbed ‘NewAg’ – consists of nine models; the line-up is home to a choice of transmissions and an entirely new cab (with improved access and sound-proofing).

According to Manitou, the new MLA-T has been designed for feeding animals, shifting silage and handling bales. It says that the central positioning and width of the driver’s cab is ideally suited to this type of work – more so than traditional (side-cab) telehandlers.

Access to the cab has been improved over previous versions, with the possibility to enter either from the left or right-hand side. Users of other current Manitou machines might recognise the JSM joystick – on its floating armrest.

What about hard-nosed figures and specifications? This machine boasts a maximum lift capacity of 3.3t and a maximum lift height of 5.2m. The chassis employs a ‘2D’ central articulation joint. In conjunction with the machine’s oscillating rear axle, Manitou says that this design enables “impressive stability at full turn”.

With its ‘Intelligent Hydraulics’ (providing features such as ‘Quick Lift’, ‘Bucket Shake’ and ‘Return to Dig’) and ‘Active CRC’ boom suspension, Manitou says that it is a relatively high-spec handler.

Under the hood lurks a 143hp Deutz Tier 4 engine, driving the Vario-Plus hydrostatic CVT transmission.

Gehl compact handler

Also on Manitou’s stand at LAMMA – now the UK’s biggest farm machinery exhibition – will be the latest version of the Gehl 750. The new T750 is similar to the existing 750 but has the added benefit of a telescopic boom – with a lift height of almost 5m.

There are four new models in this revised family line-up – namely the Gehl T650/T750 and Mustang 608T/708T. All four models are Stage 3B compliant, with a 62hp Yanmar engine powering the 600 series models and a 74hp Deutz engine in the 700 series units.

With a weight of 5.5t the T750 is the largest articulated loader in the Gehl/Mustang family.

“We’ve developed these units to meet the demand of customers who prefer articulated loaders,” said Nathan Ryan, product manager for Manitou Group. He added: “Visibility is limited on telehandlers; these new units will offer our customers an option with 360º of vision to assure them that livestock and obstacles are clear from their path.