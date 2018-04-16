Field conditions to undergo a ‘marked improvement’ later this week
Field conditions should undergo a “marked improvement” after tomorrow, as temperatures reach highs of 18º this week, Met Eireann explained.
Currently, most soils are saturated given the rainfall experienced in recent weeks. After tomorrow (Tuesday, April 17), good drying is probable – with mostly dry weather and sunny skies at times.
Opportunities for spraying should also prove more frequent after tomorrow.
Forecast
By this afternoon, wet and windy weather in Atlantic coastal counties is forecast to spread eastwards to most places – though the east coast will stay mainly dry until evening time.
Temperatures will range from 11º to 13º, as southerly winds become strong and gusty everywhere during the day – with gales on exposed west and south coasts.
Tonight is expected to be wet and windy, with heavy rain leading to a continued risk of local flooding. However, later in the night, the rain will clear to scattered showers over the western half of the country as temperatures hover around 9º or 10º.
Tomorrow
It is likely to be wet at first tomorrow morning (Tuesday) over eastern counties, but the rain will clear quickly and it will brighten up.
Conditions will continue to be quite windy, with fresh and gusty southerly winds. Highest temperatures will vary from 13º to 16º.
Tomorrow night showers are forecast to die away and it will be dry in many places overnight, but rain will affect Atlantic coastal counties.
Wednesday
Meanwhile, there will be further rain on Wednesday morning in western counties – but this will become mostly confined to western coastal areas in the afternoon.
The rest of the country should have a mainly dry and bright day, but with a good deal of cloud. It will be very mild with highs of 14º to 17º, but windy in fresh and gusty southerly breezes, according to Met Eireann.
Outlook
Temperatures could reach as high as 18º on Thursday, with mostly dry and bright conditions expected.
It is set to be cooler on Friday, with a few showers about – especially in northern counties.
There is a danger of this extending to most places on Saturday night. It will be cooler and fresher on Sunday, with sunny spells and scattered showers.