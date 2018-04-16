Field conditions to undergo a ‘marked improvement’ later this week

Field conditions should undergo a “marked improvement” after tomorrow, as temperatures reach highs of 18º this week, Met Eireann explained.

Currently, most soils are saturated given the rainfall experienced in recent weeks. After tomorrow (Tuesday, April 17), good drying is probable – with mostly dry weather and sunny skies at times.

Opportunities for spraying should also prove more frequent after tomorrow.

Forecast

By this afternoon, wet and windy weather in Atlantic coastal counties is forecast to spread eastwards to most places – though the east coast will stay mainly dry until evening time.

Temperatures will range from 11º to 13º, as southerly winds become strong and gusty everywhere during the day – with gales on exposed west and south coasts.

Tonight is expected to be wet and windy, with heavy rain leading to a continued risk of local flooding. However, later in the night, the rain will clear to scattered showers over the western half of the country as temperatures hover around 9º or 10º.

Tomorrow

It is likely to be wet at first tomorrow morning (Tuesday) over eastern counties, but the rain will clear quickly and it will brighten up.

Sunny spells will develop in most areas but there will be showers as well; the showers will become quite widespread during the afternoon and a few will be heavy, Met Eireann added.

Conditions will continue to be quite windy, with fresh and gusty southerly winds. Highest temperatures will vary from 13º to 16º.

Tomorrow night showers are forecast to die away and it will be dry in many places overnight, but rain will affect Atlantic coastal counties.

Wednesday

Meanwhile, there will be further rain on Wednesday morning in western counties – but this will become mostly confined to western coastal areas in the afternoon.

The rest of the country should have a mainly dry and bright day, but with a good deal of cloud. It will be very mild with highs of 14º to 17º, but windy in fresh and gusty southerly breezes, according to Met Eireann.

Outlook

Temperatures could reach as high as 18º on Thursday, with mostly dry and bright conditions expected.

It is set to be cooler on Friday, with a few showers about – especially in northern counties.

Early indications suggest that it will be largely dry and bright for many on Saturday, with sunny spells in eastern areas. But rain is expected to move into western areas as the day moves on.