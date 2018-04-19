Fertiliser prices remain at January levels

Fertiliser prices have remained steady since January, when AgriLand last did a round-up of prices. However, that steady price is also an expensive one.

There was a wide variation in the prices quoted to AgriLand as of April 18. Prices at the lower end of the scale are mainly where fertiliser is being bought in significant quantities and/or being paid for at cash prices.

Prices

CAN (Calcium Ammonium Nitrate) is trading between €250/t and €260/t. This is the same price that AgriLand quoted in January.

Super Net (27:0:0 + 3.7 S) in general, is trading for €10/t more than CAN at €260-€270/t.

18:6:12 sets the base for many compound products and, at present, is trading for between €340/t and €354/t. In January, 18:6:12 was trading for between €345/t and €360/t.

Products in the Pasture Sward (27:2.5:5) range are moving for between €350/t and €360/t, while Cut Sward (24:2.5:10) type products are priced approximately €10/t above this and are trading for €360-370/t.

Field work

In the fields, fertiliser flew out at the weekend on many tillage farms and on silage and grazing ground. However, in some parts of the country farmers are waiting on ground conditions to improve in order to spread fertiliser.

Credit

Credit is also an issue on farms. AgriLand reported from a meeting of the Joint Committee on Agriculture last week, in which Minister Creed stated: “As temperatures rise, it is imperative that fertiliser is applied as ground conditions improve, so that we get the cycle of growth back going again.”

The minister stated that his information indicates that banks and co-ops are not presenting any “impediments” to farmers who are looking to secure fodder or fertiliser as yet.