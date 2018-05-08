Fendt ride-and-drive event to follow ‘Grass & Muck 2018’

Fendt, like many other manufacturers, is readying its wares for ‘Grass & Muck 2018’. However, the company – via midlands dealer Atkins Farm Machinery (Birr depot) – is also planning a further, follow-up event.

Atkins Farm Machinery is also inviting farmers and contractors to a so-called ‘customer experience day‘.

It will be held on Sunday, May 20 (just a few days after Grass & Muck, which takes place on Thursday, May 17). The venue will be in Rath – close to Birr (Co. Offaly).

In effect, Fendt is planning to move its equipment and personnel from Gurteen College to the latter site soon after Grass & Muck – to facilitate a closer look at its range of grass-engaging machinery.

Much of this equipment is quite new – or new in Fendt colours at least. Visitors can expect to see a Katana 65 self-propelled forage harvester, a Tigo forage wagon and a 2125 F (fixed-chamber) round baler (pictured below).

There’ll also be mowers, tedders and rakes as well as tractors. These machines will be working; visitors will be able to ‘ride-and-drive’.

According to Atkins Farm Machinery, there will also be tractor/loader demos and an innovation area (with GPS and ISOBUS technology front and centre).

Due to the nature of the event, the dealership is advising that admittance will be for over-16s only.

Other Fendt news

In other Fendt news, though not in the midlands, it is believed that the first green-liveried Rogator self-propelled sprayer has landed here in Ireland.

For more on this, stay tuned to AgriLand.

It’s worth noting that the self-propelled Rogator sprayer line-up (175-242hp) comprises three models with capacities of 4,000, 5,000 and 6,000L.

Operating widths stretch up to 36m.