Fendt not Germany’s best-selling brand; but 724 Vario is its ‘favourite’ model

The German Motor Vehicle Office (KBA) has released its 2017 registration figures for tractors, which show Fendt in second position (for new tractor sales).

The data shows that 33,693 new tractors (of which 23,047 are 51hp or over) were registered there last year.

John Deere topped the table, with sales of 6,187 units – or 18.4% of the overall market. That’s up from 18.2% in 2016.

Fendt was in second position, with sales of 5,774 new tractors – or 17.1% of the market. That’s up from 16% in 2016.

Next up was Deutz-Fahr; it sold 3,006 new tractors (8.9%). Its market share fell slightly (down from 9.5% in 2016).

Kubota was in fourth position, with a sales tally of 2,727 (8.1%). It grew its market share; it was at just 7% in 2016.

In fifth position was Case IH / Steyr (2,197 tractors) at 6.5% – down from 8.3% in 2016.

Advertisement

Overall trend

While Fendt came in second in the overall tractor statistics, it showed the biggest increase in sales. It sold 1,172 more tractors in Germany in 2017 than it did in 2016.

“I am delighted that the professional situation for many farmers has improved over the past year. There is also evidence of this in customers’ buying behaviour,” said Andreas Loewel, head of Fendt’s German sales division.

“The almost 5,800 tractors we sold have not only been built and approved, but we truly made them with the customer in mind.”

Most popular individual tractor

Fendt says that, while it may not be the best-selling brand overall in Germany, many of its tractors continue to be Germany’s best-selling models.